Six injured in multiple incidents of firing in Karachi

KARACHI: Six people were reported wounded on Saturday night following multiple incidents of firing around the city.

Multiple incidents of street crimes were reported with robbers opening fire in cases of resistance during confrontations at numerous locations around the city including Korangi Crossing, Landhi No. 6, Tariq Road and Liaqatabad No. 6 that left, at the minimum, four people wounded.

In separate incidents two police officials were injured after being shot at by suspects in Soldier Bazaar and Sohrab Goth on Saturday night.

Furthermore, five suspects were also arrested by police from Liaqatabad and Pirabad areas of the metropolis.