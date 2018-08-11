Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Bollywood veteran actress Vidya Balan is noted for her choice of roles throughout her career. After roles like Lalita in Parineeta and Reshma in Dirty Politics, the kahaani actress will now be taking up the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, reported a local news publication in India.

The show is produced by Ronnie Screwvala however proper shoots will begin in a while as the casting is still going on. In a recent interview, the Munna Bhai actress shed light that her role as Indira Gandhi is based Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira:Most Powerful Prime Minister. Proving the assumptions wrong that this book will be released as a feature film soon, it rather came out as web series.

"There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don’t know how many seasons we will be allotted to it. We are in the process of putting together a team,”elaborated the actor.

Side by side the Kismat Konnection actress is working on few more enticing projects that are lined up for release in upcoming months.