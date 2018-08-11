Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?
PTI to officially announce Imran Khan as Prime Minister today

PTI to officially announce Imran Khan as Prime Minister today

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Bollywood veteran actress Vidya Balan is noted for her choice of roles throughout her career. After roles like Lalita in Parineeta and Reshma in Dirty Politics, the kahaani actress will now be taking up the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, reported a local news publication in India.

The show is produced by Ronnie Screwvala however proper shoots will begin in a while as the casting is still going on. In a recent interview, the Munna Bhai actress shed light that her role as Indira Gandhi is based Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira:Most Powerful Prime Minister. Proving the assumptions wrong that this book will be released as a feature film soon, it rather came out as web series.

"There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don’t know how many seasons we will be allotted to it. We are in the process of putting together a team,”elaborated the actor.

Side by side the Kismat Konnection actress is working on few more enticing projects that are lined up for release in upcoming months.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”

Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”
Preity Zinta to return on screens with 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

Preity Zinta to return on screens with 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

Kangana Ranaut hopes for better relations between countries with Imran Khan as premier

Kangana Ranaut hopes for better relations between countries with Imran Khan as premier

Anushka Sharma terms her animal shelter her biggest achievement yet

Anushka Sharma terms her animal shelter her biggest achievement yet

Load More load more

Spotlight

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan