Sat August 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah, Agha Siraj for CM, SA Speaker slots

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party has nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah and Agha Siraj Durrani for the positions of Chief Minister and Sindh Assembly Speaker respectively.

The two PPP leaders held served in the same capacity in the previous PPP government in the province.

The nominations were announced by the PPP’s Sindh parliamentary committee which also named Rehana Leghari as deputy speaker on Saturday.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presided over the party's meeting.

The Sindh Assembly has been called on August 13 at 10am, acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani announced a day earlier.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including PTI, MQM and GDA have also called a joint meeting on Monday. 

