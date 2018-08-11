PM to get elected on August 17

ISLAMABAD: Th incoming members will take pledge on August 13th whereas the speaker and the deputy speaker will get elected on August 15th, according to the unofficial schedule of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

The deputy speaker and speaker’s nomination papers will be accepted till the noon of August 14th whereas, the papers for prime minister will be submitted latest till 2pm on August 16th after which the premier will take pledge on August 18th.

Earlier this week, on Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain approved the NA session to be held on August 13th by signing a summary which was furthered to him by the caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk.

Moreover, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Assembly sessions are scheduled to take place on August 13th whereas the Punjab Assembly session will be held on August 15th.