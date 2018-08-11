Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?
PM to get elected on August 17

PM to get elected on August 17
PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut hopes for better relations between countries with Imran Khan as premier

Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Kangana Ranaut has just stepped forth with a message for Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan hoping the countries will have improved relations with him as Pakistani premier.

The Queen actor upon being asked about the incoming prime minister of Pakistan at an event revealed that: “Hopefully, we can only hope that we shed no more blood.”

She went on to add: “It’s unfortunate that our soldiers are dying. But, the kind of speech Mr Imran Khan has given is very nice and I wish him all the best and with folded hands, I appeal, that we have a beautiful relationship.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief will be sworn in as prime minister on August 18th under the administration of President Mamnoon Hussain where notable cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also invited.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”

Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”
Preity Zinta to return on screens with 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

Preity Zinta to return on screens with 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

Anushka Sharma terms her animal shelter her biggest achievement yet

Anushka Sharma terms her animal shelter her biggest achievement yet

Ranbir Kapoor’s parents approve of Alia!

Ranbir Kapoor’s parents approve of Alia!
Load More load more

Spotlight

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan