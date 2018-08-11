Kangana Ranaut hopes for better relations between countries with Imran Khan as premier

Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Kangana Ranaut has just stepped forth with a message for Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan hoping the countries will have improved relations with him as Pakistani premier.

The Queen actor upon being asked about the incoming prime minister of Pakistan at an event revealed that: “Hopefully, we can only hope that we shed no more blood.”

She went on to add: “It’s unfortunate that our soldiers are dying. But, the kind of speech Mr Imran Khan has given is very nice and I wish him all the best and with folded hands, I appeal, that we have a beautiful relationship.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief will be sworn in as prime minister on August 18th under the administration of President Mamnoon Hussain where notable cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also invited.