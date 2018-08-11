Anushka Sharma terms her animal shelter her biggest achievement yet

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Anushka Sharma after the myriads of success she has received in her career, has unveiled what she considers her biggest achievement in her recent interview.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor amidst an interview with Femina revealed that her biggest achievement till date remains the animal shelter that she is building.

“I think the animal shelter that I’m building is a huge achievement for me,” she stated.

The 30-year-old actor went on to state: "It’s something that gives me a lot of joy and peace. I’ve always been an animal lover and I’ve always wished to use the position that I’m in today in the best way I can. And since we’re doing the power issue, I feel like success, money and fame is for yourself, but power is not your own.”

Furthermore, the Pari starlet continued saying: “The entire purpose of having power is to empower others. Power is not to gloat or to feel like you’re better than others. It is meant to enable someone else’s life and help them make their life better. Using my position to start an animal shelter gives me happiness. I can tell you today that I was destined to become this actor. It wasn’t like I planned to be an actor or struggled to be one. If God has put me in this position, then it is for something greater than just working for myself. These are the things that make me happy, even if it’s just making someone smile if they’re in a bad mood or solving someone’s problems.”

In the interview which was her first one after she married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a private ceremony last year, the actor talked about her private life as well: “I’m a very private person, I like being by myself and spending time with my family—it’s something that makes me feel calm. But in my job, you’re constantly working and travelling, and you don’t have much time for yourself. You have to work towards finding time, so I’ve started doing that now. I try to balance my life in a better way. I think the right balance; so you’re not always loaded with work, is also very important to your creativity.”