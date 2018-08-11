Con women disguised as hitchhikers detained in Lahore

Two alleged con women were taken into custody along with their accomplices on Friday night in Lahore, Geo News reported.

The two suspected motorists arrested from Lahore’s Peco Road were caught red handed by residents in the area who reportedly used to rob people disguised as hitchhikers, said a citizen named Qaiser in his statement to Liaqatabad police.

Furthermore he added that the three suspects used to malign and terrorize those who did not comply to their demands.

Police said they were interrogating the suspects.