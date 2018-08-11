Sat August 11, 2018
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran's austerity drive to save taxpayers' money?

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

PTI starts filling political posts

Imran's apology accepted by ECP

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Con women disguised as hitchhikers detained in Lahore

Two alleged con women were taken into custody  along with their accomplices  on Friday night in Lahore,  Geo News reported.

The two suspected motorists arrested from Lahore’s Peco Road were caught red handed by residents in the area who reportedly used to rob people disguised as hitchhikers, said a citizen named Qaiser in his statement to Liaqatabad police.

Furthermore he added that the three suspects used to malign and terrorize those who did not comply to their demands.

Police said they were interrogating the suspects. 

