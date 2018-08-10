Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has urged the nation to commemorate the Independence Day with full fervor.
In a tweet, Imran Khan said, “I want all Pakistanis to celebrate 14th August, our Independence Day, with full fervor.”
Imran Khan went on to say, “We are now moving towards Naya Pakistan and reclaiming the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”
