Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Indian HC Ajay Bisaria calls on Imran Khan, felicitates him on victory

Islamabad: The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Friday.

The Indian High Commissioner felicitated Imran Khan on his party’s victory in elections 2018.

Indian High Commission also confirmed meeting of Bisaria with Imran Khan in tweet here.

Imran Khan and Bisaria exchanged views on Pak-India relations. The envoy also conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of felicitation to Imran Khan.

He also presented a gift of cricket bat autographed by by Indian players to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan expressed deep concerns over human rights violations in occupied Kashmir during meeting with Ajay Bisaria.

Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh also accompanied the High Commissioner.

