Indian HC Ajay Bisaria calls on Imran Khan, felicitates him on victory

Islamabad: The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Friday.



The Indian High Commissioner felicitated Imran Khan on his party’s victory in elections 2018.

Indian High Commission also confirmed meeting of Bisaria with Imran Khan in tweet here.

Imran Khan and Bisaria exchanged views on Pak-India relations. The envoy also conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of felicitation to Imran Khan.

He also presented a gift of cricket bat autographed by by Indian players to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan expressed deep concerns over human rights violations in occupied Kashmir during meeting with Ajay Bisaria.



Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh also accompanied the High Commissioner.