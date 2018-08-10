Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood venture postponed

Globally acclaimed actor Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood project ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ has been postponed indefinitely.

The Indian actor’s upcoming venture with Hollywood heartthrob Chris Pratt has been moved ahead with its definite date remaining unknown for now, as reported by Variety.

The directorial debut of Michelle MacLaren was earlier dated for release on June 28th 2019; however, Universal Studios has now removed the date of the project, taking it off its schedule.

Media reports citing sources have revealed that the cast of the film as well as the director all remain on board with the film actively progressing

Universal Studios further revealed that the film will be given a new date in the near future to lodge production development.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that the studio delayed the release date to make sure the film isn’t hastened.