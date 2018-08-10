Nicki Minaj announces new album as her “Queen Radio” kicks off premiere

American rapper Nicki Minaj has multiple updates on her success where on the premiere for her “Queen Radio” Thursday night broadcasting on Apple Music’s Beats 1, she also anticipated that her new musical album “Queen” will be released on August 10.

Explaining the record’s release, Minaj confirmed that it’ll arrive at 12 pm EST (5pm GMT).

Taking on the first episode, she excused her earlier delays with the musical album which was initially slated to kick off this summer on June 15, which she delayed for August 10 and further pushed it back to August 17.

“I was gonna play the album right now but someone fucked up,” she told listeners.

It appears that Minaj lost her cool with the frequent delays that she announced that the album would rather hit release tonight, which will include her singles “Rich Sex” (featuring Lil Wayne), “Bed” (featuring Ariana Grande), and “Chun-Li.”

For the coming days, Nicki Minaj also has a tour scheduled in September alongside Future and controversial Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine.

The 35-year-old singer has explained naming her album "Queen", where she tweets how women should know their worth putting it as, "You were a queen before him. You'll be a queen after him."

Moving on to boost women's self-esteem, she revealed her own relationships in the process.



