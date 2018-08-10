Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

American media services provider Netflix recently announced the premiere date of Hasan Minhaj’s comedy show 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj'.

The 32-episode show is the first to be hosted by American-Indian comedian Hasan Minhaj.

The show will make its much-awaited debut on Netflix on October 28 and will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity”, informed Netflix on Thursday.

Minhaj will be bringing “his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hasan Minhaj shared, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season — and like you, I cannot wait to find out who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin picks this time.”

The Indian-Muslim comedian shot to fame after joining the Daily Show in 2014, as one of the hosts Jon Stewart’s last hires and has since then gone on to host the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, aka the First Annual Annual Boycotted By President Trump WHCD.

He mustered appreciation and raving reviews and even won a Peabody Award for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.

