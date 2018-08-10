ECP accepts Imran Khan's apology

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday accepted apology tendered by Imran Khan for breaching secrecy of vote during General Election 2018.

The electoral body also decided to issue Khan's victory notification from National Assembly constituency NA-53.

ECP members from KP, Sindh and Balochistan suggested the ECP withdraw the notice it issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

The ECP on Thursday demanded a signed apology from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for violating the electoral code of conduct while casting his vote during the general elections.





