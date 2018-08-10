Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told

Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told
‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’

‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’
Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt

Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt
Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government

Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
ECP demands signed apology from Imran

ECP demands signed apology from Imran
PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP accepts Imran Khan's apology

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday accepted apology tendered by Imran Khan for breaching secrecy of vote during General Election 2018.

The electoral body also decided  to issue Khan's victory notification from National Assembly constituency NA-53.

ECP members from KP, Sindh and Balochistan suggested the ECP withdraw the  notice it issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

The ECP on Thursday demanded a signed apology from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for violating the electoral code of conduct while casting his vote during the general elections.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Karachi water supply obstructed after pipeline bursts

Karachi water supply obstructed after pipeline bursts
Indian HC Ajay Bisaria to call on Imran Khan today: report

Indian HC Ajay Bisaria to call on Imran Khan today: report
President Mamnoon postpones foreign visit to administer oath to Imran

President Mamnoon postpones foreign visit to administer oath to Imran

Passenger bus falls into pit leaving 35 injured in Baluchistan

Passenger bus falls into pit leaving 35 injured in Baluchistan

Load More load more

Spotlight

Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas

Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success
Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post