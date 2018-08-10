What are US primary elections?

Voters in US are choosing candidates in primary elections that will shape the fight to control the US Congress in November 2018.

A primary election is the process by which the general public can indicate their preference for a candidate in an upcoming general election narrowing the field of candidates.

Midterm elections are regarded as a referendum on the sitting president's and his party's performance.

Through midterms elections, Americans elect members of both houses of US Congress: Senate and House of Representatives.

All 435 seats in House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States will be contested in the elections.

As many as 39 state, and territorial governorships and numerous other state and local elections will also be contested.

How to vote

Polling open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Voters still in line after 6 p.m. are allowed to vote.

To avoid long lines at the polls, voters are advised to cast ballot during non-peak hours: between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 1 and 4 p.m.

Identification

A voter is required to produced a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows his/her name and address.

Registration

Voters can check their information online or fill out an application before the deadline for the primary election and the general election.

Polling Place

Nearest polling place can be found online or by calling county clerk.

Candidates

The Office of Elections allows voters to view precinct ballots online.