Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves no doubt in being one of the most successful actresses in the film fraternity. Her last film 'Veere Di Wedding' did a prolific business at the box-office and she was praised globally for her incredible performance on the screen.



As per reports, Kareena Kapoor has joined the league of highest paid actresses in B-Town, a league that already had faces like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, previously.

The 'Jab We Met' star recently received remuneration hike of 50% since the release of 'Veere Di Wedding'. A major reason behind the hike is the success of all-female starrer 'Veere Di Wedding', whose collection touched around 80 crores at the box-office, sources suggested.

Kareena currently has two upcoming projects; she will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in 'Good News' and with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar’s 'Takht'.

However, Bebo’s upcoming films will have her quoting Rs 10 crore-plus, negotiable depending on the number of days she is required to work on the project and the value she is bringing to the table.