Fri August 10, 2018
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
Women and the law
Not a promising start
The power of the pen
Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told
‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’
Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt
Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
ECP demands signed apology from Imran
PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas

KARACHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has found another fan in Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas who praised the No 1 Test batsman as a ‘legend’.

"I have seen a lot of great Indian players and he is right up there. I don't like comparing generations, because each era has its own demands, but Kohli is as good as anybody else," Zaheer said.

Abbas, famously known as Asian Bradman, was the first Asian to complete a 100 first-class hundreds. He sees a similar hunger that characterizes Kohli's batting.

"For me, a legend is one who dominates his own generation and Kohli is doing that with a degree of ease. That makes him already a legend," Zaheer said in praise of the Indian captain. It is the sense of authority in Kohli's game that has impressed Zaheer, who has 5062 Test and 2572 ODI runs.

He plays with a lot of authority on both sides of the wicket, giving you the impression that he is a class player. His feet movement is extremely assured and there's an element of fearlessness in his game which I really admire," Zaheer said.

Kohli’s remarkable century against England in difficult conditions was praised in the cricket world when he saved his team from a crushing defeat.

Shoaib Akhtar too, lauded his batting and termed him a role model for the younger generation.

“Virat quality of batting amazes me that he has the ability to score runs with lower order @ the same strike rate with top order which is incredible...I think virat kohli is the benchmark for world batsman’s to follow,” he tweeted.


Stokes ´could have killed me´: cleared defendant
Rain washes out first day in England-India 2nd Test
No play before tea in England-India 2nd Test
PCB, Titans come together to bring cricket back to Karachi
Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success
Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post