August 10, 2018
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told

'Keep thy swords in sheaths'

Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank

Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

ECP demands signed apology from Imran

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

August 10, 2018

It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are under constant media glare with every move they make, everything they do.

Recently, they were reported to have gotten engaged; however there were no official confirmations from either of the two.

While Priyanka decided to stay tight-lipped about the news, and said in an interview that her private life is not for ‘public consumption’, Nick Jonas has confirmed their engagement at an event launching his new perfume in the US.

According to Us Weekly, when a fan congratulated the American singer on his engagement, he replied, “Thanks, man.”

This is the closest the couple has come to acknowledging their engagement.

Moreover, the 25-year-old singer said that he wants to have a family of his own very soon. “[Having a family of my own] is the goal,” the Chains singer told US media, adding, “It’s definitely something that I hope will happen. I am not sure of the exact timeline. But, I need to give my nieces cousins at some point.”

