It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are under constant media glare with every move they make, everything they do.

Recently, they were reported to have gotten engaged; however there were no official confirmations from either of the two.

While Priyanka decided to stay tight-lipped about the news, and said in an interview that her private life is not for ‘public consumption’, Nick Jonas has confirmed their engagement at an event launching his new perfume in the US.

According to Us Weekly, when a fan congratulated the American singer on his engagement, he replied, “Thanks, man.”

This is the closest the couple has come to acknowledging their engagement.

Moreover, the 25-year-old singer said that he wants to have a family of his own very soon. “[Having a family of my own] is the goal,” the Chains singer told US media, adding, “It’s definitely something that I hope will happen. I am not sure of the exact timeline. But, I need to give my nieces cousins at some point.”