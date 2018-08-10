PTI's Aamir Liaquat issued contempt notice by SC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to PTI's MNA-elect Aamir Liaquat Husain in hate speech case.
During hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked "that such people should not be in the parliament".
A three-member bench of the SC, headed by CJP Nisar, issued the notice while hearing a private TV channel's petition against the TV anchor.
