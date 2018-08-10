Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

PTI's Aamir Liaquat issued contempt notice by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued  a contempt of court notice to PTI's MNA-elect Aamir Liaquat Husain in hate speech case.

During hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked "that such people should not be in the parliament".

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by CJP Nisar, issued the notice while hearing a private TV channel's petition against the TV anchor.

