PTI's Aamir Liaquat issued contempt notice by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to PTI's MNA-elect Aamir Liaquat Husain in hate speech case.

During hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked "that such people should not be in the parliament".

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by CJP Nisar, issued the notice while hearing a private TV channel's petition against the TV anchor.

