Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told

Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told
‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’

‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’
Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank

Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank
Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government

Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
ECP demands signed apology from Imran

ECP demands signed apology from Imran
PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Passenger bus falls into pit leaving 35 injured in Baluchistan

BELA: A bus loaded with passengers fell into a pit, leaving as many as 35 injured. 

The accident occurred after the driver lost control on the vehicle.

However, the cause of the accident has not been ascertained.

Rescue teams took the wounded in various buses to Civil Hospital Karachi for immediate first aid and early medication.

Five out of 35 passengers who were severely injured have been reported to be in critical condition.

Road accidents, primarily caused by poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving, leave thousands dead and injured every year in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Indian HC Ajay Bisaria to call on Imran Khan today: report

Indian HC Ajay Bisaria to call on Imran Khan today: report
President Mamnoon postpones foreign visit to administer oath to Imran

President Mamnoon postpones foreign visit to administer oath to Imran

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia in tussle with Canada

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia in tussle with Canada
ECP deadline for independent candidates to join political party expires

ECP deadline for independent candidates to join political party expires
Load More load more

Spotlight

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening