Passenger bus falls into pit leaving 35 injured in Baluchistan

BELA: A bus loaded with passengers fell into a pit, leaving as many as 35 injured.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control on the vehicle.

However, the cause of the accident has not been ascertained.

Rescue teams took the wounded in various buses to Civil Hospital Karachi for immediate first aid and early medication.

Five out of 35 passengers who were severely injured have been reported to be in critical condition.

Road accidents, primarily caused by poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving, leave thousands dead and injured every year in Pakistan.