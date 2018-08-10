SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained private schools from increasing fees by more than 5 per cent and ordered them to accept dues as per the old fee structure.

The direction came on Thursday on a petition, filed by more than a hundred parents, pertaining to a hike in private school fees contrary to the rules.

The petition was filed by more than more than a hundred parents, in which they took the stance that certain private schools had increased their fees by 13 per cent, which was violation of the rules.

The court also sought an explanation from the provincial government and private schools administration by September 7.

Meanwhile, a notice was also served to the federal government over income tax on school fees.