Inaugural session of NA on August 13 as President approves summary

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural session of newly elected National Assembly will be held on Monday August 13 after President Mamnoon approved the summary moved by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Malk Thursday requesting the President to convene the session, sources said.



The newly elected members of the lower house of the parliament would take oath in the session after which they would elect leader of the house-Prime Minister of the country.

The PTI is likely to get Imran Khan elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan after it became clear that the party has secured majority of the seats in the assembly and enjoys support of independently elected MNAs and coalition partners .

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said today that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's numbers in National Assembly has crossed 180 after the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) announced its support.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce that the PTI needed support of 172 lawmakers in the house of 342.

