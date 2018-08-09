Thu August 09, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

No request in India to attend Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony: MEA

India said it had not received any request from anyone in the country for attending the swearing-in of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan as Pakistan Prime Minister.

“We have not received any such request,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query at a media briefing, according to Hindustan Times.

“I have read in the media that some people have said that if they go they will seek MEA’s advice,” Kumar said. “If they approach us, then we will decide what advice to give.”

Earlier, there were reports that Khan would be inviting some of his fellow cricketers from India and as well as Bollywood stars but nothing has been confirmed.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said that his party would invite 1992 World Cup heroes to the oath-taking and that it would be a simple  ceremony. 

