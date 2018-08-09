Shahid Kapoor spellbound over wife Mira’s debut

If you ever desired to watch Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor make acting debut some day, it’s here.

The debut doesn’t come from a film or a television show, but she did score an advertisement of an anti-ageing cream.

Mira posted the ad on her Instagram account talking about how she lost her glow post-pregnancy, just when the particular beauty product came to her rescue.

“I still remember holding Misha in my arms for the first time. It was magical. It brought Shahid and me even closer. I’ve always been a very hands-on mom. So you tend to forget yourself as a woman.”

In case it doesn’t leave you in awe, Mira still has Shahid Kapoor totally flabbergasted over her debut.



Shahid took to the video post and left a comment stating: “Who’s that stunner?”

However, if you're wondering who could have opposed her appearance, people are concerned that if at 23 she needs anti-ageing creams, then what will she use at 40.



Mira has appeared before the camera with Shahid Kapoor before, from red carpet events to awards ceremonies— making it to Koffee With Karan last season alongside her husband where they opened up about marriage and parenthood.