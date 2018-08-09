Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar avowed to secure the rights of transgender people terming it to be the responsibility of the Supreme Court.

Amidst a seminar on transgender rights, Justice Nisar expressed his displeasure over the prejudiced approach the society has taken towards the marginalized group adding that members of the said community are often parted from their families.

“We want to make sure the transgender community gets the same rights in the society as men and women do,” he stated.

The top judge added the court’s directives have consequentially helped the community in restoring their self-worth and position in the society.

Earlier this year in March, the senate had unanimously approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2017, with two transgender persons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being issued driving licenses in the same month.