Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan
Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law

Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar avowed to secure the rights of transgender people terming it to be the responsibility of the Supreme Court.

Amidst a seminar on transgender rights, Justice Nisar expressed his displeasure over the prejudiced approach the society has taken towards the marginalized group adding that members of the said community are often parted from their families.

“We want to make sure the transgender community gets the same rights in the society as men and women do,” he stated.

The top judge added the court’s directives have consequentially helped the community in restoring their self-worth and position in the society.

Earlier this year in March, the senate had unanimously approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2017, with two transgender persons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being issued driving licenses in the same month. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening