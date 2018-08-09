PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan for the post of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

Khan won the provincial assembly seat, PK-9, from Swat in July 25 general elections.



The nomination of Mehmood Khan over Atif Khan, Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak has raised some eyebrows on social media, but the PTI has rushed to defend Imran Khan's surprise pick.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, PTI gave us reasons to believe in Chief Minister (CM), Mehmood Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with relevance to his tenure as a minister from 2013 to 2018 which are as follows:



1. More than 100 Sports Grounds constructed in KP

2. Renovation and up-gradation of Nishtar Hall, Museums, and held show on Gandhara Culture

3. Youth development program imitated, Startups provided with 500 Million rupees and they got trained from LUMS

4. Youth Carnival held in KP, the biggest youth event of Pakistan for the youth

After securing a two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI is now going to form the provincial government without facing any major challenge from opposition groups.

On the other hand, the opposition parties are yet to nominate their candidates against Mehmood Khan for the election of CM.