Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan
Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law

Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan for the post of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

Khan won the provincial assembly seat, PK-9, from Swat in July 25 general elections.

The nomination of Mehmood Khan over Atif Khan, Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak has raised some eyebrows on social media, but the PTI has rushed to defend Imran Khan's surprise pick. 

In a series of tweets on Thursday, PTI gave us reasons to believe in Chief Minister (CM), Mehmood Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with relevance to his tenure as a minister from 2013 to 2018 which are as follows:

1. More than 100 Sports Grounds constructed in KP

2. Renovation and up-gradation of Nishtar Hall, Museums, and held show on Gandhara Culture

3. Youth development program imitated, Startups provided with 500 Million rupees and they got trained from LUMS

4. Youth Carnival held in KP, the biggest youth event of Pakistan for the youth

After securing a two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI is now going to form the provincial government without facing any major challenge from opposition groups.

On the other hand, the opposition parties are yet to nominate their candidates against Mehmood Khan for the election of CM.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Commissioning ceremony of PMSA vessel held at Karachi Shipyard

Commissioning ceremony of PMSA vessel held at Karachi Shipyard
Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law

Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening