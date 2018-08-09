Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Pakistan's electronic media watchdog issued orders on Thursday to dedicate a minute worth of airtime during morning shows to help raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohamand dams.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued directives by the Additional Attorney General to all mainstream media outlets airing morning shows to reserve a minute to highlight the fundraising campaign started by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohamand Dams.

“All Satellite TV Channel licenses are advised to allocate one (01) minute in every hour during the Morning Shows and repeat this during the Prime Time from 07:00 pm to 12:00 am, for public service messages for fund raising for the construction of Dams,” read the notice.

The report also requires TV channels to provide the schedule a day prior of the one minute spot for appealing to the public to “donate generously for this noble cause to PEMRA for onwards submission to the office of Additional Attorney General for Pakistan.”

It has  instructed TV channels to also hold telethons featuring celebrities requesting the public to contribute to the cause, the report and schedule of which must be submitted within a three day period with an advanced program concerning the spot, from today on. 

As of now, the CJP's dam fund stands  at  Rs812,043,593 with contributions from numerous luminaries from  all around including cricketers Shahid Afirdi, boxer Amir Khan,  actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and  prominent real estate mogul Malik Riaz. 

