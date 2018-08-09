Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 9, 2018

China to provide $14 mn for reconstruction of 68 fully damaged schools in Bara, Khyber Agency

ISLAMABAD: China will provide $14 million grant to Pakistan for reconstruction and rehabilitation of fully damaged government schools in Bara, Khyber Agency.

An agreement in this regard was signed between the two countries here at Economic Affairs Division on Thursday, says a statement issued by ministry of finance.

The main objective of the project is to reconstruct 68 fully damaged schools in Bara, Khyber with Chinese assistance and ensure improved education infrastructure and to restore enrollment of students post-terrorism-crisis situation.

Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing and Secretary EAD Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani were also present on the occasion.

Ya Jing lauded Pakistan’s efforts aimed at economic growth initiatives and also pledged future support for government of Pakistan on every forum.

Secretary EAD informed of endeavors undertaken by government to tackle the challenges at the forefront of economy and highly appreciated Chinese assistance in developing the economy of Pakistan and further appreciated the continued commitment of Chinese in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects under Belt and Road Initiatives.

Both sides discussed a number of issues, especially focusing on energy, infrastructure, commerce, investment, agriculture, tourism, health, industries and production and other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was characterized by a spirit of friendship cooperation and a desire to make rapid advances in socio-economic development.

