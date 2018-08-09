Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

PTI to name opposition leader in Sindh Assembly after meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be chairing a meeting on Thursday to decide a name for the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

The meeting will be hosting all of the party’s parliamentary leaders at the PTI chief’s residence in Bani Gala to conclude on the name to lead the opposition bench at the Sindh Assembly where the party won 23 general seats.

While addressing the media outside Bani Gala, PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi revealed that the name will be decided after meeting today.

Furthermore, he revealed that Khan has also alerted him in reference to the remarks he made about Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan where he stated PTI’s alliance with MQM-P came out circumstances of compulsion and not choice.

He went on to add: ““The main agenda of ours [right now] is to form government [wherever we can].”

Moreover, PTI leader Khurram Zaman also added that “saving Sindh from Pakistan People’s Party” is the chief task now. 

