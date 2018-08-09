Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Following the debacle that landed Pakistan International Airlines into trouble after a baby fell unconscious amid a flight, the airline has updated the concerned public about the baby’s well being.

Taking to Twitter the national flag carrier had reported that both the mother and the infant are healthy and also posted pictures of the family.

“We are very happy to share that mummy and baby from flight PK750 are doing well. The CEO PIA sent his representative to meet with the family and also called to find out about their welfare. The inquiry for the incident is underway. Our passengers are important to us. #PIA #WeCare,” stated their official twitter handle.

Earlier on Wednesday, footage of a mother holding her infant during a PIA flight was making rounds on social media showing her and other passengers yelling at the staff present for not opening the door for her baby who had gone unconscious due to the faulty air conditioning.