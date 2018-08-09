Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Caretaker prime minister moves summary for NA session on August 13

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Malk Thursday requested the President Mamnoon Hussain to convene the session of the National Assembly by August 13, 2018.

A summary to recommend the summoning of the National Assembly session has also been moved to the president, said a PM Office statement.

The newly elected members of the lower house of the parliament would take oath  in the session after which they would elect leader of the house-Prime Minister of the country-.

The PTI is likely to get Imran Khan elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan after it became clear that the party has secured majority of the seats in the assembly and enjoys support of  independently elected MNAs and coalition partners .


