Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case

Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is a warrior as she is currently battling with ‘metastatic cancer’ that she was diagnosed with earlier last month.

The 'Sarfarosh' starlet has been showered with immense love and support from her girlfriends Gayatri Oberoi, Dia Mirza and Sussanne Khan, who Sonali has thanked in her new Instagram post.

Taking to the social networking platform on Wednesday, Sonali has posted a picture of her closest friends as they attend a session of the Sonali’s Book Club on her behalf.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again... “I have the best friends in the world!” Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha,” Sonali wrote on Instagram.

Her close friend Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of superstar Hritik Roshan, also uploaded a picture from the event and captioned it as, “Ode to our Sonzy’s @iamsonalibendre book club... ♥A beautiful afternoon chat with @gayatrioberoi @diamirzaofficial at this wonderful space @myawfis.”

Sonali Bendre used to organise interactive sessions for new-age authors through her club named ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ in the past.

The 43-year-old actress is currently seeking treatment for cancer in the US, for which she even had to go through a shocking hair transformation just recently. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spar over child support, house loan

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spar over child support, house loan
Oscars to create new award for popular movies, limit televised ceremony

Oscars to create new award for popular movies, limit televised ceremony
US comedian Jeremy McLellan praises family culture in Pakistan

US comedian Jeremy McLellan praises family culture in Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

PPP’s Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities

PPP’s Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen