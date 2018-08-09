I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is a warrior as she is currently battling with ‘metastatic cancer’ that she was diagnosed with earlier last month.



The 'Sarfarosh' starlet has been showered with immense love and support from her girlfriends Gayatri Oberoi, Dia Mirza and Sussanne Khan, who Sonali has thanked in her new Instagram post.

Taking to the social networking platform on Wednesday, Sonali has posted a picture of her closest friends as they attend a session of the Sonali’s Book Club on her behalf.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again... “I have the best friends in the world!” Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha,” Sonali wrote on Instagram.

Her close friend Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of superstar Hritik Roshan, also uploaded a picture from the event and captioned it as, “Ode to our Sonzy’s @iamsonalibendre book club... ♥A beautiful afternoon chat with @gayatrioberoi @diamirzaofficial at this wonderful space @myawfis.”



Sonali Bendre used to organise interactive sessions for new-age authors through her club named ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ in the past.



The 43-year-old actress is currently seeking treatment for cancer in the US, for which she even had to go through a shocking hair transformation just recently.