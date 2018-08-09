Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Jail authorities on Thursday barred Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of Pashtunkhuwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) from visiting Nawaz Sharif at Adial Jail.

According to Geo News, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and Senator Usman Kakar were also not permitted to meet Mr Sharif.

The Jail authorities had fixed Thursday for meetings with Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

Speaking to the media outside the detention facility, Achakzai criticized the authorities for not allowing him to meet Nawaz Sharif. "I have been in Islamabad for two weeks now, every time I come here, they stop me, what is the matter? He (Nawaz Sharif) is a three time prime minister".

He said the constitution grants every person the right to visit anyone in prison.

Geo TV reported that Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Aurangzeb, Saud Majeed, Barjees Tahir, Saad Rafique were due to meet Sharif.

Abid Sher Ali, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ghulam Bilour, Muhammad Zubair, Amir Muqam, Rana Tanveer, Baleeghur Rehman, Attaul Haq Qasmi, Tariq Fatmi and his wife have also reached the Adial Jail.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel said Shahbaz Sharif would receive directions from his elder brother with regard to the prevailing political situation during his meeting in the jail.  

