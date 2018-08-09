Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE

Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case

Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
PCB set to launch cricket TV channel

PCB set to launch cricket TV channel
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Sports

AFP
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia's Cummins, Hazlewood out of Pakistan Test tour

Sydney: Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates as they continue to recover from injury.

Both players missed the recent one-series against England as their struggle to get over lumbar bone stress issues.

Neither has played since Australia´s scandal-plagued tour of South Africa earlier this year, which saw skipper Steve Smith and opener David Warner banned for a year over a ball-tampering incident.

But Mitchell Starc, who also missed the England tour, is back training and on track for the first Test against Pakistan, scheduled for October.

"Pat and Josh are progressing well from their lumbar bone stress injuries but are not bowling," said team physiotherapist David Beakley.

"So unfortunately they will not be at the level required for Test match intensity come October."

He said they aimed to be available for the one-day series against South Africa at home in November as they build towards the summer Indian Test series.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

´My time was short´ - Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dead at 36

´My time was short´ - Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dead at 36
Chelsea sign Kepa Arrizabalaga in record deal, Courtois heads for Real

Chelsea sign Kepa Arrizabalaga in record deal, Courtois heads for Real
Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Load More load more

Spotlight

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

PPP’s first Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities

PPP’s first Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities
Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th

Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th
Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen