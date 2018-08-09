Rashida Tlaib set to become first Muslim woman in US Congress

WASHINGTON: Rashida Tlaib is all set to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress after comfortably winning her Democratic primary election in the US state of Michigan.

The 42-year-old, former Michigan state representative, who is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, won Tuesday's primary in the state's 13th congressional district after securing 33.6 percent of the vote following a strong grassroots campaign.

While her nearest rival Brenda Jones received the 28.5 percent. Bill Wild received 14.5 percent. Rashida Tlaib will be replacing John Conyers Jr, who stepped down in December citing health reasons amid allegations of sexual harassment.



No Republicans or third-party candidates entered the primary, paving way for Tlaib to win the seat in November's election for a two-year term that will begin in January.

That special election is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press, who said on Wednesday that Tlaib and her opponent, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, were in a dead heat. The winner of the race will also run unopposed in November's election and will serve out the last two months of Conyers' term.



Sharing her words on Twitter on Wednesday, she said; "Thank you so much for making this unbelievable moment possible. I am at a loss for words. I cannot wait to serve you in Congress,"





Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota, became the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006,. He is currently running for attorney general in his home state.



Andre Carson, a Democratic representative from Indiana, elected in 2008 was the second Muslim to serve in Congress.