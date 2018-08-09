Wed August 08, 2018
August 9, 2018

Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested all of the suspects, including two employees of CDA, involved in gang-rape of  a girl inside F-9 park in the heart of the federal capital.

According to police, the accused included two guards of a private company have confessed to the crime.

The capital’s police on Wednesday, through their Twitter account, shared that they have arrested  the accused named by the girl in the FIR.

According to a press note, two of the suspects have been identified as Shairaz Kiani, the gardener, and Murad Khan, who is the security guard of the park.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old girl had registered an FIR (First Information Report) in Margalla Police Station against an official of CDA and others for  blackmailing and raping her in a park on August 2.

According to the FIR, the victim was with a boy at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) when they were approached by a man claiming to be from CDA, harassing them.

The girl had mentioned in her complaint to the police that the three CDA officials, one of whom was a guard, took her to a side where one of them sexually assaulted her. She cried for help but the other two did nothing. Afterwards, the official left the girl at a nearby metro station and threatened her to not tell anybody or else she would be killed.

The girl, who was allegedly assaulted, says it took her days to come out of the shock and finally decided to approach the Margalla Police on Monday and submitted an application against the culprits involved in the heinous act.

The victim added she brought the matter on record so that no other woman could fall prey to these monsters, and wanted the culprits to be punished for their crime.

