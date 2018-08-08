Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM

Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot

Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot
China interested in joining TAPI pipeline project: Pakistani official

China interested in joining TAPI pipeline project: Pakistani official
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report

Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report
Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision

Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Pakistan

APP
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LHC dismisses Usman Dar's plea for complete vote recount in NA-73

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition, filed by runner-up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Usman Dar for a vote recount in NA-73 (Sialkot).

The single bench comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petition.

The petitioner had submitted that he lost election to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Khawaja Asif with a thin margin in NA-73. He submitted that an application was filed for complete vote recount of polled votes but the returning officer agreed to recounting of only 15 polling stations.

He contended that the returning officer''s decision was not in accordance with the Election Act which directs for a complete recounting in case of thin victory margin.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for a complete recount of polled votes besides stopping notification of respondent candidate till the completion of the process.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 6, the court had stopped Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing notification of victory of Khawaja Asif from the constituency but after the dismissal of the petition, the bar ended.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

KPK CM nominee Mehmood Khan vows to fulfill Imran Khan’s vision

KPK CM nominee Mehmood Khan vows to fulfill Imran Khan’s vision
Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report

Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report
Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision

Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision
UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

Load More load more

Spotlight

PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction

PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction
UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit
Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen