LHC dismisses Usman Dar's plea for complete vote recount in NA-73

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition, filed by runner-up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Usman Dar for a vote recount in NA-73 (Sialkot).

The single bench comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petition.

The petitioner had submitted that he lost election to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Khawaja Asif with a thin margin in NA-73. He submitted that an application was filed for complete vote recount of polled votes but the returning officer agreed to recounting of only 15 polling stations.

He contended that the returning officer''s decision was not in accordance with the Election Act which directs for a complete recounting in case of thin victory margin.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for a complete recount of polled votes besides stopping notification of respondent candidate till the completion of the process.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 6, the court had stopped Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing notification of victory of Khawaja Asif from the constituency but after the dismissal of the petition, the bar ended.