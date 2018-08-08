Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM

Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot

Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot
China interested in joining TAPI pipeline project: Pakistani official

China interested in joining TAPI pipeline project: Pakistani official
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report

Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report
Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision

Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

World

REUTERS
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China, Germany defend business with Iran in face of U.S. threats

BEIJING/BERLIN: China and Germany defended their business ties with Iran on Wednesday in the face of President Donald Trump’s warning that any companies trading with the Islamic Republic would be barred from the United States.

The comments from Beijing and Berlin signaled growing anger from partners of the United States, which reimposed strict sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, over its threat to penalize businesses from third countries that continue to operate there.

“China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

“China’s commercial cooperation with Iran is open and transparent, reasonable, fair and lawful, not violating any United Nations Security Council resolutions,” it added in a faxed statement to Reuters.

“China’s lawful rights should be protected.”

The German government said U.S. sanctions against Iran that have an extra-territorial effect violate international law, and Germany expects Washington to consider European interests when coming up with such sanctions.

The reimposition of U.S. sanctions followed Trump’s decision earlier this year to pull out of a 2015 deal to lift the punitive measures in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program designed to prevent it from building an atomic bomb.

Tuesday’s sanctions target Iran’s purchases of U.S. dollars, metals trading, coal, industrial software and the auto sector.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday: “These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

EUROPEANS WITHDRAW

European countries, hoping to persuade Tehran to continue to respect the deal, have promised to try to lessen the blow of sanctions and to urge their firms not to pull out. But that has proved difficult: European companies have quit Iran, arguing that they cannot risk their U.S. business.

Among those that have suspended plans to invest in Iran are France’s oil major Total, its big carmakers PSA and Renault, and their German rival Daimler.

Danish engineering company Haldor Topsoe, one of the world’s leading industrial catalyst producers, said on Wednesday it would cut around 200 jobs from its workforce of 2,700 due to the new U.S sanctions on Iran, which made it very hard for its customers there to finance new projects.

The chief executive of reinsurance group Munich Re said it may abandon its Iran business under pressure from the United States, but described the operation as very small.

Turkey, however, said it would continue to buy natural gas from Iran.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Syria´s first lady diagnosed with breast cancer: presidency

Syria´s first lady diagnosed with breast cancer: presidency
US senators ask Assange to testify in Russia probe: WikiLeaks

US senators ask Assange to testify in Russia probe: WikiLeaks
Roadside bomb kills eight Afghan civilians: officials

Roadside bomb kills eight Afghan civilians: officials
Pakistani balloons prompt police, intelligence probe in India

Pakistani balloons prompt police, intelligence probe in India
Load More load more

Spotlight

PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction

PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction
UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit
Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen