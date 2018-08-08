US comedian Jeremy McLellan praises family culture in Pakistan

American stand-up comedian Jeremy McLellan just extended his validations for Pakistan, this time for the country’s culture and family structure.

McLellan, who is popular for his usual attempts with Muslim-friendly humor, already has direct approach to 73.9K followers from the Twitter population.

The commendation came in a series of tweets in response to a mockery made out on his followership pertaining to recognition from Asian majority, taking against which, the social media humorist explained why his humors often tend to pro-Muslims.

Taking to twitter, he clarifies that “None of it bothers me. I’m not a liberal so I don’t really care what liberals from any country say about me. I only listen to people who share my worldview. But I do find it ironic how many of those who scream “colonizer” because I’m white seem to genuinely hate their own people,”

“Read through their timelines. They believe that Pakistanis are illiterate intolerant religious fanatics, and for the country to “evolve” it must move away from religion and all the other features of a traditional way of life. You must become like the West,”

“This is why I trigger them so much. In their worldview, it’s impossible for anyone to actually like being around Muslims. It’s impossible for anyone to be educated and still be a traditionalist Catholic. That’s moving in the wrong direction! I simply must have a secret motive,”

In defense to his tweet, he further adds that his satirical opinions are not intended for fame or money, or if doubts “a response to white savior complex”, adding to clarify that “what they don’t know (and my followers do) is that real animating question in my life is the state of Christianity in the West,”

“What was once an entire cosmic order, social reality, and way of life has now become, in many places, little more than a set of private spiritual beliefs you keep in your head while your real devotion remains pledged to the Unholy Trinity of the State, the Market, and the Self,” he adds to the thread.

He concludes with an opinion that he tends to be “drawn to anyone or any group that hasn’t yet fully surrendered to this process. Who still have religious commitments that aren’t negotiable. Who still pray regularly. Whose extended families are still intact. I could go on,” hinting at the family-binding culture in Pakistan.

“In the end, what I know for a fact is that real flesh-and-blood Muslims, especially Pakistanis, have been a blessing to me from God. They have drawn me closer to my faith, to prayer, to my values, to my family, and to good works. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything”, the thread ends.