Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mother Beyonce wants acceptance of curvier bodies

NEW YORK: Beyonce has called for a greater acceptance of naturally curvy figures, saying she was listening more to her body after giving birth to twins by Caesarean section last year.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, one of the most photographed women in the world, posed for the latest issue of Vogue magazine without makeup, hair extensions or wigs.

"I think it´s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies," she said in an accompanying essay.

Beyonce, who is married to rap mogul Jay-Z, recalled that she had quickly tried to slim down after giving birth to her first child, Blue Ivy, in January 2012.

But revealing details for the first time about giving birth in June 2017 to twins Rumi and Sir, Beyonce said she had needed a month of bed rest and that her health had been at risk before undergoing an emergency C-section.

After giving birth, Beyonce -- who said she weighed 99 kilograms (218 pounds) -- felt that she "needed time to heal" from the effects of the surgery.

"During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be," she said.

Beyonce made a triumphant return to the stage at the Coachella festival in April, dazzling fans with a nearly two-hour set of non-stop choreography with some 100 back-up dancers.

The singer said she had prepared for Coachella by going vegan and eliminating alcohol, coffee and fruit drinks from her diet.

But she added: "I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves."

The feminist-minded singer also reflected on raising a son, Sir, and said that she wanted him "to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind."

"I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful and honest.

"It´s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don´t teach it to our boys."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose cast as Batwoman

Ruby Rose cast as Batwoman
Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows

Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows
Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows

Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen