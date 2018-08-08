Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

I want to be ambassador of peace between India and Pakistan: Mahesh Kumar Malani

THARPARKAR: Tharparkar's Mahesh Kumar Malani, who has won a seat in Sindh  Assembly on Pakistan People Party (PPP)’s ticket in  general Elections 2018, says he wants to stand as a beam of hope for conflicts between India and Pakistan that have caused  tension in the region over the past. 

“I want to assure all Hindus residing in Pakistanis who have traveled back to India for security and improved standards of living that Pakistan gives equal chances of growth and prosperity," said Malani while talking to Indian media during an interview.

He further spoke on how change begins from home which is why he first wants to bring cultural acceptance and tolerance of Hindus in the area from where he belongs.

He also mentioned about Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who had similar ideologies, and wanted to witness change by resolving the Indo-Pak dispute through policies and framework of law. 

I aim to follow the footsteps of his leader, he added. 

Comments

