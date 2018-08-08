Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations
Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory

Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
US revives Iran sanctions

US revives Iran sanctions
Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years

Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

World

REUTERS
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

 CAIRO: Egypt said on Tuesday it supported Saudi Arabia in a political row with Canada, and stood in "solidarity" with the Gulf Arab kingdom against foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Cairo´s foreign ministry said on its Facebook page that it was "concerned by the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada, which is a result of the negative tendency by some international . . . sides of meddling in the internal affairs of countries in the region," without elaborating.

The Saudi government on Sunday recalled its ambassador from Ottawa, barred Canada´s ambassador to Riyadh and placed a ban on new trade, denouncing Canada for urging the release of rights activists. Egypt saw crucial U. S. military aid frozen last year over its own human rights record amid one of its toughest ever crackdowns on dissent, but that decision was reversed last month.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go
NATO probing reports nine Afghan police killed in US air strike

NATO probing reports nine Afghan police killed in US air strike
Trump warns world against business with Iran as sanctions return

Trump warns world against business with Iran as sanctions return
Thousands of Lombok quake survivors living outdoors as death toll hits 105

Thousands of Lombok quake survivors living outdoors as death toll hits 105
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen