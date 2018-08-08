Tue August 07, 2018
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

ISLAMABAD:A young lady was allegedly raped by the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the broad daylight inside a public park in the heart of the federal capital last week.

The horrific incident took place last week in Islamabad's Fatima Jinnah Park, which is also known as F-9 park, where a young woman was allegedly blackmailed and  sexually assaulted.

The victim was reported to have said that  she  visited the Park along with a boy on August 2. According to her, as they entered the park from gate number 2, a man said to be a CDA official approached them and asked her what she was doing in a park with a boy. The official, in order to pressure the couple, said he would take them to the police.

She told the man that she had done nothing wrong and  he can call the police. The official also threatened to summon the parents of the girl to the police station.

According to the victim they thought as the officials  might be doing this for money, the boy paid them Rs2,000 after which they told to leave the park, telling the boy to go from one gate while they escorted the girl out from the other.

The girl mentioned in her complaint to the police that the three CDA officials, one of whom was a guard, took her to a side where one of them sexually assaulted her. She cried for help but the other two did nothing. Afterwards, the official left the girl at a nearby metro station and threatened her to not tell anybody or else she would be killed.

The girl, who was allegedly assaulted,  says it took her days to come out of the shock and finally decided to approach the Margalla Police on Monday and submitted an application against the culprits involved in the heinous act.

The victim added she brought the matter on record so that no other woman could fall prey to these monsters,  and wanted the culprits to be punished for their crime.

Meanwhile, Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect, who is a gardener in CDA. while further raids are under way to nab the other two who facilitated the assault.

