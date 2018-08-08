Tue August 07, 2018
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

US revives Iran sanctions

Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Sports

AFP
August 8, 2018

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

BERLIN: Dina Asher-Smith led from gun to tape to become the first British woman in 56 years to win the European 100m title on Tuesday.

Asher-Smith scorched to victory in 10.85 seconds to equal the fastest time run this season, emulating fellow Briton Dorothy Hyman´s achievement in the 1962 Euros in Belgrade.

Germany´s Gina Lueckenkemper claimed silver in 10.98sec, while defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands could only claim bronze, albeit in a season´s best 10.99.

