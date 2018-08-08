Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Dina Asher-Smith led from gun to tape to become the first British woman in 56 years to win the European 100m title on Tuesday.
Asher-Smith scorched to victory in 10.85 seconds to equal the fastest time run this season, emulating fellow Briton Dorothy Hyman´s achievement in the 1962 Euros in Belgrade.
Germany´s Gina Lueckenkemper claimed silver in 10.98sec, while defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands could only claim bronze, albeit in a season´s best 10.99.
