Tue August 07, 2018
Sports

August 7, 2018

Australia accolade surprises England´s Pope

LONDON: As he prepares for his Test debut, Ollie Pope already finds himself in the rare position for an England cricketer of having been officially commended by an Australian politician.

The 20-year-old Pope has been called into England´s squad for the second Test against India at Lord´s starting Thursday after Dawid Malan was dropped following the hosts´ 31-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston last week.

Such was the Surrey rising star´s impact while playing for the Campbelltown-Camden in Sydney grade cricket, where he scored nearly 1,000 runs, including three hundreds, club vice-president Chris Patterson, a member of the New South Wales parliament, paid formal tribute to Pope in the state legislature in March.

In addition to praising his on-field contribution, Patterson hailed Pope as an "absolute gentleman and a wonderful role model with a strong work ethic".

Stuart Ayres, the NSW sports minister, responded by saying "it is a rare moment that a New South Wales member of Parliament speaks with such passion about an Englishman".

Pope, who has been in brilliant form for County Championship leaders Surrey so far this season, with 684 runs at a huge average of 85.50, including three centuries and a top score of 158 not out, credited his time in Australia for accelerating his progress as a professional cricketer.

Latest News

