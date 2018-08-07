Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows

NEW YORK: Pop star Lady Gaga on Tuesday announced a residency in Las Vegas with twin shows to display her two sides -- extravagant and glitzy, and stripped back and jazzy.

At 32, Lady Gaga is unusually young and culturally prominent to launch a residency in Sin City, generally the preserve of older artists who either want to set up elaborate productions away from the rigors of the road or to cash in on the nostalgia of tourists.

Lady Gaga said her shows would begin on December 28 at the newly rebranded Park MGM, a giant complex on the Las Vegas Strip which was initially built as the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in the style of the Mediterranean gambling hub.

The synth-pop star once known for her eye-popping attire and ultra-extroverted sexuality plans two shows, with one, entitled "Lady Gaga Enigma," promising more of her theatrics.

"We´re creating a show unlike anything I´ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us," she said in a statement.

"The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

The other show, "Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano," will star her singing minimalist versions of her songs as well as pop standards.

Gaga refashioned her career four years ago when she teamed up with classic crooner Tony Bennett, who is six decades her senior.

She similarly adopted a more mature sound on her latest album, "Joanne," which veered into country music with lyrics about family ties.

Lady Gaga announced "Enigma" shows through November 2019 with only a handful of the stripped-back concerts.