ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the staging of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) after an application by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) last month.

The correspondence received from ICC has confirmed the approval of the league by cricket’s global governing body. This would enable the ICC member countries to issue NOCs to players associated with the respective boards who may be included in the five different participating teams.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to support the league by hosting its matches in Sharjah.

The first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 21 this year at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The five teams of Afghanistan, participating in the APL, are Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Balkh and Paktia.

The bidding process for franchise ownership of five participating teams is currently in progress and it is expected to be finalized in mid-August.