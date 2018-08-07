Tue August 07, 2018
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory

JUI-F to block Karachi's entry, exit points to protest 'rigging' in elections

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

Enthralling trailer of "The Punished" amazes all

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

US revives Iran sanctions

Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years

Traditional politics to invite people's wrath: Imran

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Sports

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the staging of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) after an application by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) last month.

The correspondence received from ICC has confirmed the approval of the league by cricket’s global governing body. This would enable the ICC member countries to issue NOCs to players associated with the respective boards who may be included in the five different participating teams.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to support the league by hosting its matches in Sharjah.

The first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 21 this year at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The five teams of Afghanistan, participating in the APL, are Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Balkh and Paktia.

The bidding process for franchise ownership of five participating teams is currently in progress and it is expected to be finalized in mid-August.

