Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory

KARACHI: In a rare action, a factor worker has held hostage his colleagues at a factory in Karachi’s Sohrab Goath area, Geo News reported.



Geo News citing sources reported that factory worker identified as Saleem Shehzad held hostages the colleagues at gunpoint. He was terminated from the factory two months back, the sources said.

The accused, wielding a gun, took the step over non-payment of his dues, the sources added.

He is holding 8-10 workers hostage in the factory, the sources said.

Police have arrived and cordoned off the factory to control the situation.



In a video aired by the channel, the accused has demanded to talk to Chief Justice of Pakistan.



Saleem also claimed he was holding a bag full of explosives and could explode it if failed to receive salary and dues.

