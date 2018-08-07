Hollywood votes to remove Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood has demanded to remove Donald Trump’s star from Walk of Fame for good.

Aside from these validations coming from the West Hollywood city council, Trump’s star has repeatedly faced disapproval through vandalism attacks too.

However, the 24-year-old man suspected of recently smashed Trump’s star has been charged on a felony count of vandalism-- if convicted, could face up to three years behind the bars.

Mayor John Duran said the vote was symbolic, while many reports state that the voting emerged in ire of Trump's "disturbing" behaviors towards women.

"The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women -- the honor no longer exists," he told CNN.

"Never have we intruded into our neighboring city's business like this. But the circumstances compelled us to make an exception to the rule."

However the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has stated that Trump’s star will remain there for time being, after they exchange words with the authorising board.

"Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting. As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame," President Leron Gubler said.

Gubler mentions that once a star has been added to the hall, it is considered “a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame” and never has a star been removed there.