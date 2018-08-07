Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations
Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed

Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
US revives Iran sanctions

US revives Iran sanctions
Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan

Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved a plea from Nawaz Sharif and his family to order the transfer Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references to another court.

The decision has been announce by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Nawaz Sharif's plea.

Sharif’s legal counsel had filed the appeal requesting the high court to transfer the references from the court of Accountability Judge-I Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court.

The Sharif family had also petitioned against their convictions in the Avenfield reference.

According to Geo, the prosecution said that the defence had earlier requested for a joint testimony of witnesses in all three corruption references against the Sharif family. "The defence counsel cannot cross-examine joint witnesses," Abbasi said.

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was also given a one-year sentence without any fine.

The Sharifs had challenged their convictions in the IHC, highlighting the legal flaws in the Avenfield case judgment and asking for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void, and the three convicts be released on bail.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Faisalabad roadside 'Slum School' being run on solar power for night time classes

Faisalabad roadside 'Slum School' being run on solar power for night time classes
Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen