IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved a plea from Nawaz Sharif and his family to order the transfer Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references to another court.

The decision has been announce by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Nawaz Sharif's plea.

Sharif’s legal counsel had filed the appeal requesting the high court to transfer the references from the court of Accountability Judge-I Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court.

The Sharif family had also petitioned against their convictions in the Avenfield reference.

According to Geo, the prosecution said that the defence had earlier requested for a joint testimony of witnesses in all three corruption references against the Sharif family. "The defence counsel cannot cross-examine joint witnesses," Abbasi said.

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was also given a one-year sentence without any fine.

The Sharifs had challenged their convictions in the IHC, highlighting the legal flaws in the Avenfield case judgment and asking for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void, and the three convicts be released on bail.