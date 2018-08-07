Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Pak-India water dispute: New govt to approach WB again

Pak-India water dispute: New govt to approach WB again
Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed

Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
Over Rs35 bn laundering: CJP hints at Panama-like JIT for Zardari, Faryal

Over Rs35 bn laundering: CJP hints at Panama-like JIT for Zardari, Faryal
Pakistan may fail to persuade IMF for bailout, says EIU

Pakistan may fail to persuade IMF for bailout, says EIU
Did PTI, MQM agree to abolish job quota regime in MoU?

Did PTI, MQM agree to abolish job quota regime in MoU?
US revives Iran sanctions

US revives Iran sanctions
Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan

Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
No objection to Iran-Pakistan gas project: EU

No objection to Iran-Pakistan gas project: EU
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

World

AFP
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh protests fizzle after days of violence

DHAKA: Days of protests over road safety in Bangladesh looked to be fizzling out Tuesday after around 150 people were injured in clashes with riot police and pro-government thugs wielding iron bars.

Nine days of protests saw tens of thousands of teenagers and students paralyse traffic in the capital Dhaka and beyond. Eight buses were torched and hundreds of vehicles vandalised.

Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets while allegedly pro-government mobs attacked demonstrators, photographers and even the US ambassador´s car.

Students said on Tuesday that many went back to school as they fear further government repression if the protests continued.

"We are panicked. We hear that some of the students who took part in yesterday´s protests have been arrested," a private university student told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another student, Ratul Abdullah, said four of his friends have been missing since yesterday.

"Today everything is normal. Students have returned to their classes," Mahbubur Rahman, head of Bangladesh´s secondary and higher education authority, told AFP.

"So far no news of protests from any university," he said, adding that the authorities have shut down two universities in an effort to quell the protests.

Some 200 students at a state-run university in western city of Rajshahi however joined a march and rally, a student activist of the university said.

The protests, initially by highschoolers and then students, were to demand better safety on Bangladesh´s chaotic and corruption-riddled transport network after a bus killed two teens on July 29.

At least 7,397 people -- around 20 a day -- died in road accidents last year, up nearly a quarter from 2016, according to the private Passengers Welfare Association.

At the height of the protests, hundreds of students were seen managing Dhaka´s notorious traffic and checking whether cars and buses had valid licences and proof of roadworthiness.

The lengthy standoff attracted major foreign media interest and criticism of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina´s government from the United Nations, Washington and rights groups.

On Monday, as students threw bricks at police using tear gas and rubber bullets, the government sought to quell the anger with promises of tougher sentences for dangerous driving.

Analyst Ali Riaz, a professor of Illinois State University, said the protests reflected broader issues including "the absence of accountability in governance and the absence of rule of law".

"Simmering discontent among the younger population about the direction of the country has surfaced through this movement. Their slogan, ´We want justice´ is quite telling in this regard," he said.

"Whatever happens to the movement in the coming days, however it ends, the younger generation has demonstrated that they can challenge the prevailing culture of fear; their courage will have an indelible mark on the Bangladeshi society and politics," he said.

Rights groups have also called for the immediate release of Shahidul Alam, a renowned Bangladeshi photographer detained on Sunday night after comments on Al Jazeera and on Facebook about the demonstrations.

Alam, who authorities said was being questioned for "giving false information" and "provocative comments", said on Monday that he was beaten in custody.

"(They) washed my bloodstained punjabi (tunic) and made me wear it again," he said as he was taken into a Dhaka court.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Malala leaves New Zealand cricketer starstuck

Malala leaves New Zealand cricketer starstuck
NATO probing reports nine Afghan police killed in US air strike

NATO probing reports nine Afghan police killed in US air strike
Trump warns world against business with Iran as sanctions return

Trump warns world against business with Iran as sanctions return
Top Saudi cleric warns pilgrims against politicizing Haj

Top Saudi cleric warns pilgrims against politicizing Haj
Load More load more

Spotlight

PIA saves over a million dollars by completing major check on Airbus A-320

PIA saves over a million dollars by completing major check on Airbus A-320

'Disappointed' Hafeez may call time on Pakistan career

'Disappointed' Hafeez may call time on Pakistan career
Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Photos & Videos

My personal life isn't for public consumption: Priyanka Chopra responds to engagement rumours with Nick Jonas

My personal life isn't for public consumption: Priyanka Chopra responds to engagement rumours with Nick Jonas

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’
Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen